HERRIMAN — A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend after she allegedly stabbed him in self-defense.

Korbin Baker, 20, of Herriman, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. In court on Monday, a judge set a preliminary hearing for April 2.

On Feb. 26, Herriman police were called to 5264 W. Primavue Lane (12470 South) where a man and women both had suffered "significant stab wounds," according to officers.

A 26-year-old woman called 911 reporting that her live-in boyfriend was choking her, so "she stabbed him and then he stabbed her," according to charging documents.

"(She) stated that she didn't mean to hurt (Baker) but he was 'choking' her," according to the charges.

Investigators found the woman had three stab wounds on her abdomen and one one her arm. Baker had a stab wound to his neck. They also found "a large amount of blood on the floor and the walls of the main room," according to a search warrant affidavit.

Baker told detectives he got into an argument with the woman and he started to choke her, but she then "panicked" and stabbed him, the charges state.

"(Baker) stated that (the woman) wants him to say that he stabbed her but 'she stabbed herself,'" he told police, according to the charges.

Both Baker and the woman were flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed against the woman.

Baker was able to meet his $100,000 bail on Monday was released from the Salt Lake County Jail pending his next hearing, according to court records.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.