OGDEN — Weber State's track and field teams had three athletes earn Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors, winning three of the four weekly honors. Austin Byrer, Nathan Dunivan and Tawnie Moore were all named Big Sky Track and Field Athletes of the Week for their outstanding performances at the 2019 UNLV Spring Invitational, the first meet of the outdoor season.

Moore, a native of Ogden, was named the Women's Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 100-meter hurdles individual title with a time of 13.40. She leads the Big Sky in the event and currently ranks fifth in the nation. This is Moore's second career Outdoor Big Sky Athlete of the Week honor.

Byrer, a sophomore out of Lewiston, Idaho, was honored as the Men's Track Athlete of the Week. He secured first place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:21.84. His time is the fastest in the Big Sky and is ranked 21st in the NCAA. This is his first career Big Sky Athlete of the Week honor.

Dunivan, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, set two new personal records and took home two individual titles in the discus and hammer throw and was named the Men's Field Athlete of the Week. He currently leads the Big Sky Conference with a mark of 177-05 in the discus and is 19th in the NCAA. His mark also ranks as the third-best in Weber State history. His mark of 181-07 in the hammer throw sits as the fourth-best in the Big Sky and is ranked 53rd in the nation.

This is his first career Big Sky Athlete of the Week honor.

The Wildcats will return to action on Friday, March 29, at the Utah Valley Invitational in Orem.