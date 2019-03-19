PROVO – For the fourth match in a row, the BYU women’s tennis team will remain at home to face off against West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga this weekend.

Matches will be held on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. MDT at the BYU Indoor Tennis Courts unless weather permits outdoor play. Live video feed and stats will be available on the women’s tennis schedule page.

BYU

BYU is now 7-5 on the season, 1-0 WCC, after a dominating 4-1 victory over Portland and a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Utah in the Deseret First Duel. Junior Polina Malykh extended her winning streak to 9-0 after back-to-back wins last weekend. Duo Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman extended their winning streak to 5-0 after two match wins as well.

Gonzaga

The Bulldogs hold a 6-6 record, 1-0 WCC, after suffering a 4-2 loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Cougars hold an even 4-4 all-time record with Gonzaga, looking to take the advantage after Friday’s match.