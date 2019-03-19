SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix revealed Tuesday which products will be arriving on the streaming service in April.

The incoming titles include a number of Netflix originals as well as some classic films, such as “All the President’s Man” and “Bonnie and Clyde.”

You can also expect some R-rated horror films, like “Freddy vs. Jason” and the new “Friday the 13th.”

See all the titles in the video below. Note: All linked-to

April 1

“Across The Line”

“All the President's Men”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Deliverance”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Evolution”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“I Am Legend”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Monster House”

“Obsessed”

“Penelope”

“Pineapple Express”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2”

“P.S. I Love You”

“Snatch”

“Spy Kids”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“Valkyrie”

April 2

“Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” (Netflix Original)

April 3

“Suzzanna: Buried Alive” (Netflix Original)

April 5

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

“In The Shadows”

“Legacies: Season 1”

“Our Planet” (Netflix Original)

“Persona: Collection” (Netflix Original)

“Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Season 8” (Netflix Original)

“Tijuana” (Netflix Original)

“Unicorn Store ”

April 9

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6” (Netflix Original)

April 10

“New Girl: Season 7”

“You vs. Wild” (Netflix Original)

April 11

“Black Summer” (Netflix Original)

April 12

“A Land Imagined”

“Band Aid”

“Huge in France” (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Little Bheem” (Netflix Original)

“The Perfect Date” (Netflix Original)

“The Silence” (Netflix Original)

“Special” (Netflix Original)

“Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” (Netflix Original)

April 15

“No Good Nick” (Netflix Original)

“Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1”

“The New Romantic”

April 16

“Super Monsters Furever Friends”

April 18

“My First First Love” (Netflix Original)

April 19

“A Fortunate Man”

“Brené Brown: The Call to Courage” (Netflix Original)

“Cuckoo: Season 5” (Netflix Original)

“I, Daniel Blake”

“Music Teacher” (Netflix Original)

“Rilakkuma and Kaoru” (Netflix Original)

“Samantha!: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Someone Great” (Netflix Original)

April 20

“Grass is Greener”

April 22

“Pinky Malinky: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

“Selection Day” (Netflix Original)

April 23

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

April 24

“Bonding”

April 25

“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version”

“The Ugly Truth”

April 26

“The Protector: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads” (Netflix Original)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Street Food”

“The Sapphires”

“Yankee” (Netflix Original)

April 27

“American Honey”

April 28

“Señora Acero: Season 5”

April 29

“Burning”

“The Imitation Game”

April 30

“Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward”

“Baki: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

“Ingress: The Animation” (Netflix Original)