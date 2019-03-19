PARK CITY — A former professional football player has admitted to killing his wife at a Park City condo in 2017.

Anthony McClanahan, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to murder, a first-degree-felony, in connection with the death of Keri "KC" McClanahan. The conviction carries a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison.

At a preliminary hearing two weeks ago, a former cellmate of McClanahan's testified that McClanahan had reported stabbing his wife 16 to 20 times.

A former Washington State University football player who played professionally in Canada in the 1990s and practiced with the Dallas Cowboys, McClanahan said he would use a history of concussions "to make it look like he had all these memory problems," according to his cellmate.

Officers testified at the hearing that they found McClanahan outside the Park Regency on Nov. 2, 2017, with blood on his face and hands. McClanahan told them that white men with black jackets attacked him and his wife, but prosecutors said surveillance footage shows no one matching that description.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to seek the dismissal of a separate kidnapping case after McClanahan is sentenced in his wife's death next month. The kidnapping charge stems from October 2017, when police said he picked up his young son from school in Arizona without permission and brought him to Salt Lake City.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.