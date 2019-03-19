SALT LAKE CITY — The first full-length trailer for “Toy Story 4” dropped this morning, and it finally gives us a look at the origins of Forky, Woody’s reunion with Bo Peep and the newest "Toy Story" villains.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer shows us several interesting new details about the film.

We learn that Bonnie made Forky (Tony Hale) in her class.

Forky makes a run for it while the crew is on a road trip.

Woody (Tom Hanks) reunites with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at an antique or vintage shop.

A porcelain doll named Gabby Gabby is introduced who appears to be the film’s villain along with some puppet henchmen.

There also seems to be a conflict with Woody about whether he should stay with Bonnie or Bo Peep at the carnival.

Flashback: Earlier this month, a man claiming to be a Disney shareholder leaked details about the film that are consistent with what the trailer shows.

A new poster for the film also released today, too.

Here’s the brand new poster for #ToyStory4. See the film in theaters June 21. pic.twitter.com/oPIrQwe8WU — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

“Toy Story 4” will hit theaters June 21.