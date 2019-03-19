SALT LAKE CITY — More than 150 units from five apartment complexes in Salt Lake's Avenues neighborhood were evacuated Tuesday due to a natural gas leak.

A construction worker hit a gas line between A Street and 136 East about 7 a.m. Dominion Energy was attempting to "pinch" the line and stop the leak as of 10:30 a.m., according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. About 40 gas meters associated with the five apartment complexes that were evacuated were also shut down, according to fire officials.

Utah Transit Authority used its buses to transport evacuees that needed a place to stay to the Sorenson Multicultural Center, 855 W. California Ave., where they will be allowed to remain until they can return to their homes. The evacuation area runs from First Avenue to South Temple, and about half of A Street. A nearby Montessori school was determined to be in a safe area and was not evacuated.

Further down the street, near State Street, Salt Lake City water crews were dealing at the same time with a broken water main. Fire officials said the water main break was not affecting their operation with the gas leak, and it was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

Once the gas is shut off, hazmat crews will do a sweep of the apartment complexes to make sure the levels of natural gas are safe before allowing residents to return.