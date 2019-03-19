SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 3” might have some rats.

The “Stranger Things” Twitter account shared a small video Tuesday that includes little rats running across an abandoned warehouse.

See the entire video below:

Netflix’s Twitter account responded with a comment written upside down — a reference to the show’s Upside Down location — that said, “It’s almost feeding time.”

ǝɯᴉʇ ƃuᴉpǝǝɟ ʇsoɯlɐ s’ʇI — Netflix US (@netflix) March 19, 2019

The “Stranger Things” account replied, “it's AlmOst FEeDInG time.”

it's AlmOst FEeDInG time — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 19, 2019

“Stranger Things” was first confirmed to receive a third season in December 2017, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. At the time, the showrunners believed the third season would drop in October 2018 or 2019.

We got out first teaser trailer for the new season in July 2018. The trailer was basically a commercial for the Starcourt mall, and it featured fan favorite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working in an ice cream shop.

Then, in December 2018, Netflix released another teaser trailer that included all the show’s episode titles, which include:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?“

“The Mall Rats“

“The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard“

“The Sauna Test“

“The Source“

“The Birthday“

“The Bite“

“The Battle Of Starcourt“

Note: Notice how “The Mall Rats” is one of the episode titles and the new “Stranger Things” video includes, well, rats.

“Stranger Things 3” will drop July 4.