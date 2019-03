OGDEN — Two women are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. to 1627 27th St. after someone else found the two women deceased, according to police. Both died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the women were not immediately released pending notification of family members. One was in her 50s and the other in her 30s, according to police.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day as it becomes available.