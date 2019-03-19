SPRING CITY, Sanpete County — One man was injured in a shootout with members of the Utah County Metro SWAT team on Monday.

Sanpete County sheriff's deputies were initially called to 379 N. Main in Spring City, where Paul Harward, 53, fired a gun at another person, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Officers throughout the county responded to the location," the sheriff's office stated. "Harward was uncooperative with law enforcement, refused to exit the residence and eventually disconnected contact."

The SWAT team was called to the scene. Harward eventually came out of the residence and fired at officers, according to the statement. SWAT team members returned fire, striking Harward. He was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

"A motive for the origination of the call is unknown though a close friend of Harward’s stated he was recently diagnosed with a medical condition. The investigation into the incident is ongoing," Sanpete officials said.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.