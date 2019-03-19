Chuck Burton, Associated Press
Virginia's Jack Salt (33) dunks against North Carolina State during a college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. The NCAA tournament comes to /salt Lake City on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 19.

Is it too easy to get an emotional support animal permit? We investigate.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is coming to Salt Lake City this week. Here’s how it’s expected to affect the economy.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s exit leaves mayoral race wide open, with Jim Dabakis as the likely frontrunner. Read more.

The fight within the Utah Republican Party over SB54 continues with an effort to oust the party chairman. Read more.

Utah court weighed whether an accomplice teen knew boyfriend’s shots would kill a cop. Read more.

The Utah Jazz contained Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal in fourth straight win to kick off weeklong road trip. Read more.

In honor of Women’s History Month, here are 9 Utah women you probably don’t know but should.

A look at our education coverage:

A look at our most read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • 74 Nebraska cities issue emergency declarations amid historic floods that killed 4 and displaced hundreds | CNN
  • Brexit in disarray after House speaker moves to block third vote on deal | The Washington Post
  • USC students linked to admissions scandal can't enroll in classes, get transcripts, university says | NBC News
  • Christchurch shootings: Ardern vows never to say gunman's name | BBC News
  • Supermoon, first day of spring are an astronomical doubleheader coming Wednesday | USA Today
