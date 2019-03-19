SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 19.
Is it too easy to get an emotional support animal permit? We investigate.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is coming to Salt Lake City this week. Here’s how it’s expected to affect the economy.
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s exit leaves mayoral race wide open, with Jim Dabakis as the likely frontrunner. Read more.
The fight within the Utah Republican Party over SB54 continues with an effort to oust the party chairman. Read more.
Utah court weighed whether an accomplice teen knew boyfriend’s shots would kill a cop. Read more.
The Utah Jazz contained Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal in fourth straight win to kick off weeklong road trip. Read more.
In honor of Women’s History Month, here are 9 Utah women you probably don’t know but should.
A look at our education coverage:
- Most parents are doing basic adult tasks for their adult children, new survey finds
- Cancer hits home in Copper Hills High community
- What's next for Utah school safety, State School Board elections and school report cards?
- Utah engineers find more efficient way to convert algae into fuel
- Something in the DNA? Hillcrest High senior follows brother’s path to top Sterling Scholar award
A look at our most read stories:
- Who's hiring the most tech workers in Salt Lake City? The answer may surprise you
- BYU shut out of NIT, decides to end its season
- A California couple's only child died in a skiing accident. Should they be able to have a grandchild by preserving his sperm?
- Katy Perry tells 'American Idol' contestant from Utah that 'she could win the whole thing'
News from the U.S. and world:
- 74 Nebraska cities issue emergency declarations amid historic floods that killed 4 and displaced hundreds | CNN
- Brexit in disarray after House speaker moves to block third vote on deal | The Washington Post
- USC students linked to admissions scandal can't enroll in classes, get transcripts, university says | NBC News
- Christchurch shootings: Ardern vows never to say gunman's name | BBC News
- Supermoon, first day of spring are an astronomical doubleheader coming Wednesday | USA Today