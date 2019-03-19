It's almost baseball season, with Major League Baseball opening day on March 28. With spring training is winding to a close, here are three funny baseball stories from the past week:

Phillies first baseman smashes TV

Last season, the Philadelphia Phillies finished 2018 with a 80-82 record, but its fortunes could be turning in 2019 after the addition of Bryce Harper. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that during one of the last games of the 2018 season, some Phillies players were playing Fortnite during the contest. First baseman Carlos Santana didn't like that, and took measures into his own hands:

"When the Philadelphia Phillies lost their ninth consecutive game toward the end of last September, veteran first baseman Carlos Santana felt like he needed to send a message to his teammates who he said spent portions of the game against the Atlanta Braves playing video games in the clubhouse. Santana grabbed a bat, retreated to the room at Citizens Bank Park where the gaming took place and smashed the TV to ensure there would be no more Fortnite the final two days of the season."

Noah Syndergaard plays hide and seek

Noah Syndergaard, who said he is great at “hide and seek,” was hiding under a table in the Mets’ press conference room when confused reporters arrived to an empty room. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 18, 2019

A baseball advertisement in North Korea goes wrong

Major League Baseball’s Korean marketing campaign is incredible pic.twitter.com/8uSPLZM7wg — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) March 17, 2019

Jim Boylen draws ire with timeout in blowout game

On Sunday, former Utah basketball and current Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen called a timeout with 30 seconds left in a blowout game to draw up a play.

On Monday, against the Phoenix Suns, Boylen did it again. This time, the Bulls were leading by 14 points with 40 seconds left when Boylen called timeout to draw up a play.

Former Jazz assistant coach and current Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov did not appreciate that, and fouled on the play. Kokoskov walked off without shaking Boylen's hand and replied "no comment" when asked about it in the postgame press conference

And finally...

The NCAA tournament starts this week, one of the best weeks in sports. Here's an "imperialism map," which will be updated as the tournament rolls on.