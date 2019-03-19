Utah State women’s basketball (16-15, 10-8 Mountain West) will continue its 2018-19 campaign this week as the Aggies have accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI). Utah State opens the tournament at UC Riverside (17-15, 10-6 Big West) on Wednesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. MDT.

Utah State is one of 16 teams participating in the WBI, all of which are mid-major programs. The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the winner of North Texas vs. UTRGV. The second round of WBI games will be played on March 24 or 25, on campus sites with the semifinals set for Match 29 or 30. The 2019 Championship game will be played on either April 2 or 3. More information on later matchups and competition sites will be made available as the tournament progresses.

This will be the Aggies third appearance in the WBI after losing 77-69 to South Dakota in the opening round in the 2012-13 season and losing 64-57 at Idaho in the first round in the 2016-17 season. This will be the third postseason appearance for Utah State under head coach Jerry Finkbeiner.

UC Riverside ended the season with a 17-15 mark, including 10-6 in Big West play to tie for second in the regular season and earning the No. 3 seed in the Big West Tournament. Utah State and UC Riverside have met six times in program history, splitting the series 3-3, with the last meeting in Riverside, California, on November 13, 2012.