Chuck Zlotnick, Disney-Marvel Studios via Associated Press
This image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Brie Larson in a scene from "Captain Marvel."

SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” almost went with a different look for its classic hero.

  • Concept artist Aleksi Briclot recently shared images of original “Captain Marvel” concept art to Instagram, showing a version of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) dressed in armor that’s a little bit more traditional in science fiction circles than what we saw in the film.
  • “It’s a far cry from her standard look, but it captures a Carol caught fully in an alien experience, a hero we wouldn’t necessarily recognize,” according to Gizmodo.

Here are the photos he posted:

Another early exploration for Vers (Carol Danvers) as an elite Kree pilot. For Captain Marvel the movie. When I’m doing concept proposals I’m usually trying some iterations close to what we know and we see before about the character but also offering some weirder/fresher/surprising versions. This is certainly one. Here I was trying to hide the human root of the character like it’s looking like an alien and then Tadaaaa! It’s a human face! With Brie Larson feature! Basically this approach is focusing on how to surprise the audience. To play with this and to create mystery. You know there is a lot in common between storytelling and magician tricks (think about Melies who was deeply interested in illusionism before doing cinema). - #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #kree #caroldanvers #characterdesign #marvel #marvelstudios #captainmarvel #captainmarvelmovie #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #pilot #spacesuit

  • Briclot said the original concept art was intended to surprise audiences. He said the original artist’s intention was to make people think Captain Marvel was an alien, only to reveal a human.
  • “Basically this approach is focusing on how to surprise the audience,” Briclot writes. “To play with this and to create mystery. You know there is a lot in common between storytelling and magician tricks (think about Melies who was deeply interested in illusionism before doing cinema).”

By the numbers: “Captain Marvel” has earned more than $250 million in its first week in the U.S. and more than $760 million worldwide, according to Forbes.

Future: “Captain Marvel 2” appears to be in the works already due to the film’s success.

Herb Scribner
