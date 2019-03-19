Chuck Zlotnick, Disney-Marvel Studios via Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” almost went with a different look for its classic hero.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot recently shared images of original “Captain Marvel” concept art to Instagram, showing a version of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) dressed in armor that’s a little bit more traditional in science fiction circles than what we saw in the film.

“It’s a far cry from her standard look, but it captures a Carol caught fully in an alien experience, a hero we wouldn’t necessarily recognize,” according to Gizmodo.

Here are the photos he posted:

Briclot said the original concept art was intended to surprise audiences. He said the original artist’s intention was to make people think Captain Marvel was an alien, only to reveal a human.

“Basically this approach is focusing on how to surprise the audience,” Briclot writes. “To play with this and to create mystery. You know there is a lot in common between storytelling and magician tricks (think about Melies who was deeply interested in illusionism before doing cinema).”

By the numbers: “Captain Marvel” has earned more than $250 million in its first week in the U.S. and more than $760 million worldwide, according to Forbes.

Future: “Captain Marvel 2” appears to be in the works already due to the film’s success.