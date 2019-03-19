SALT LAKE CITY — Is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a villain? A new poll says yes, at least when it comes to Amazon’s decision to not open a new headquarters in New York.

A new poll from Siena College asked New York state voters to identify the “hero,” “villain” and “role player” from the Amazon situation. And it was Ocasio-Cortez who led the way under the “villain” category.

According to the report:

38 percent of voters identified Ocasio-Cortez as the biggest villain.

12 percent called AOC a “hero” with the move.

34 percent called local activists as a chief villain.

29 percent voted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as the villain.

28 percent voted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the villain.

26 percent called Amazon the villain.

21 percent called the state Senate the villain.

17 percent said labor unions were the source of villainy.

“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around … However, voters say the biggest villain was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said pollster Steven Greenberg, according to the New York Post. “Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”

Yes, but: The poll featured only 700 registered voters. The state has more than 19 million people in its population. Queens — where Amazon HQ2 was slated to be built — has a population of more than 2 million, so it’s unlikely this represents the total feeling of the area.

More: FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver said polling data showed Ocasio-Cortez lost favorability in New York after the Amazon situation.

Context: Amazon originally announced it planned to build its second headquarters in two cities — one in Virginia and one in New York.

Amazon dropped Queens as a location due to outcry from “local politicians, union leaders and community organizers who had organized weeks of protests against massive financial breaks promised to Amazon,” according to NPR.

Hero: Ocasio-Cortez is a hero to some as well. Devil’s Due Comics will be publishing a comic book series based on the New York representative, according to ABC News.