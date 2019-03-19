SALT LAKE CITY — Is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a villain? A new poll says yes, at least when it comes to Amazon’s decision to not open a new headquarters in New York.
A new poll from Siena College asked New York state voters to identify the “hero,” “villain” and “role player” from the Amazon situation. And it was Ocasio-Cortez who led the way under the “villain” category.
According to the report:
- 38 percent of voters identified Ocasio-Cortez as the biggest villain.
- 12 percent called AOC a “hero” with the move.
- 34 percent called local activists as a chief villain.
- 29 percent voted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as the villain.
- 28 percent voted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the villain.
- 26 percent called Amazon the villain.
- 21 percent called the state Senate the villain.
- 17 percent said labor unions were the source of villainy.
“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around … However, voters say the biggest villain was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said pollster Steven Greenberg, according to the New York Post. “Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”
Yes, but: The poll featured only 700 registered voters. The state has more than 19 million people in its population. Queens — where Amazon HQ2 was slated to be built — has a population of more than 2 million, so it’s unlikely this represents the total feeling of the area.
More: FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver said polling data showed Ocasio-Cortez lost favorability in New York after the Amazon situation.
Context: Amazon originally announced it planned to build its second headquarters in two cities — one in Virginia and one in New York.
Amazon dropped Queens as a location due to outcry from “local politicians, union leaders and community organizers who had organized weeks of protests against massive financial breaks promised to Amazon,” according to NPR.
Hero: Ocasio-Cortez is a hero to some as well. Devil’s Due Comics will be publishing a comic book series based on the New York representative, according to ABC News.