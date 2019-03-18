The Utah Jazz cruised to an 116-95 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Jazz move the ball beautifully

The Jazz had 35 assists on Monday, led by point guard Ricky Rubio. Rubio had 10 assists to lead the team. Utah moved the ball with ease, finding the open shot. This sequence in the third quarter, where Joe Ingles whipped the ball to Rubio, who dished the ball inside to Rudy Gobert for an easy two, encapsulated the Jazz's ball movement during the contest.

we just love Jazz basketball pic.twitter.com/kaQUdUcVHy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

Another great sequence came in the third quarter, when Gobert got a long rebound and passed to Mitchell, who drove and then dropped it off to a trailing Jae Crowder for an easy layup.

Crowder gives a spark off the bench

Jae Crowder came off the bench to give the Jazz some offense, scoring 18 points in 26 minutes. Crowder finished the contest 8-for-12, making every field goal he attempted inside the 3-point line

Jae with 8 points 😈 pic.twitter.com/ro57U9bMS9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

Ingles produces plenty of highlights

Joe Ingles scored 16 points and finished a team-high plus-26 on the night. Along the way, Ingles produced plenty of highlights. One of the best Ingles highlights came when he jab-stepped Bradley Beal out of his shoes and then knocked down the 3-pointer.

The Wizards inexplicably left Ingles open on multiple occasions.

