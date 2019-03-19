Baseball

Parx Bartholomew, Gunnison Valley (Sr.)

Gunnison went 4-0 at the Kanab Chuckwagon Classic over the weekend, and Parx Bartholomew played a huge part in the success.

He picked up the win against Morgan as he struck out six batters to improve to 3-0 this season. At the plate against the Trojans, Bartholomew went 1 for 3 with a double in two RBI.

For the season, he has six doubles for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

"He has been a starter since a freshmen. He is a true competitor and loves to live in the moment. Love to be his coach," said Gunnison coach Jared Anderson.

Softball

Marisa Bowman, Skyridge (Sr.)

This senior shortstop has been instrumental in leading Skyridge to an 8-0 start this preseason.

She’s recorded a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs, with much of that damage coming in a big win against American Fork last week.

Bowman recorded a home run and two doubles to lead Skyridge past American Fork 22-4.

Boys soccer

Talmage Woodhouse, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

Just two weeks into the season, this senior is putting the ball in the back of the net at a blistering pace for Pleasant Grove.

Talmage Woodhouse leads 6A with seven goals this season, which includes a hat trick against defending state champion Herriman two weeks ago and then a hat trick against Timpanogos last week.

“Terrific athlete. Just got done taking second in state in wrestling for his weight class and now he's tearing it up on the field. He is a hungry player who always has an eye for goal,” said Pleasant Grove coach Chris Ecalono.

Boys tennis

Andrew McCall, Bonneville (Sr.)

Two weeks into the season and Andrew McCall already has two very highly successful trips to St. George under his belt.

Bonneville’s second singles player went 5-0 in St. George and also won a tight three-set match in a 3-2 win over Farmington as the Lakers finished first at the Duel in the Desert tournament.

The previous week, Hall also went undefeated in St. George as his team finished second.

“Andrew is a clutch player for our team. He is a senior now and has worked hard to play varsity all four years. He is playing the second singles spot this year and he does what it takes to make the adjustments he needs each match to get the win. He has a really good physical and mental game and is an integral part of our team,” said Bonneville coach Katy Hall.

Boys track

Braiden Ivie, Emery (Jr.)

After making a splash at state as a sophomore last year, Braiden Ivie has picked up right where he left off.

Just two weeks into the season, Ivie has already posted very strong times in both the 100-meter (10.81) and 200-meter (21.87).

“Braiden is a very talented sprinter. He broke the school record in the 100 and 200 last year as a sophomore, as well as being runner-up in both events at the 2018 state track meet,” said coach Erik Nielsen. “His hard work during the offseason has him starting his junior year right where he left off last season. He is looking to continually improve on his times throughout the season and should be the favorite heading into the 2019 state track meet.”

His 100-meter time is .02 faster than his best time last year, and his 200-meter time is just .01 behind his best time from 2018.

Girls track

Jasie York, Cedar (Sr.)

The defending state champion in the 200- and 400-meter in 4A, this senior is poised for another outstanding season.

Just two weeks into the season and Jasie York has already posted a strong time of 25.92 in the 200-meter and a time of 13.02 in the 100-meter.

“We are excited with the return of Jasie this year. So far she has met or surpassed our expectations. She has been working hard and fine tuning her training so the she may continue to have the success she has had so far,” said Cedar coach James Davidson.

York’s best time in the 200-meter last year was 25.16, which ranked sixth in the entire state.