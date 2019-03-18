SALT LAKE CITY — A video of two boys from West Virginia is going viral this week for one of the most wholesome shows of teamwork you’ll see all day.

What happened: Two weeks ago, Christina Weaver took to Facebook to share a video from her 9-year-old son Austin Jenkins’ basketball game.

Austin made a basket tonight! We're so blessed to have so many people support him. A huge thanks to his team for always helping him and even bigger thanks to Coach Mike for EVERYTHING he's done for Austin Posted by Christina Weaver on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The video shows Greyson, the player with the number 50 on his jersey, catching the ball and putting his arms around Austin from behind to assist him in making a shot.

The two miss the first shot, but attempt one more time and make a two-point basket. Austin can be seen celebrating as he runs across the court and high-fiving his coaches on the sidelines.

“Austin made a basket tonight!” Weaver wrote on her Facebook page. “We're so blessed to have so many people support him. A huge thanks to his team for always helping him and even bigger thanks to Coach Mike for EVERYTHING he's done for Austin.”

Since being posted, the video has gone viral on multiple social media channels. On Facebook, it has over 1.1 million views.

Twitter users have also rallied around the two boys and their teammates.

#14 putting out his hand for a high five WHAT A GOOD SON



the moms of these kids should be proud, this is adorable — Ouran High School Host Club (OHSHC) (@HikaxHaru) March 17, 2019

I used to be a youth basketball coach and this just made me tear up thinking about those kids. Best job I ever had. — miguebravo🇩🇴 (@miguelramos23) March 18, 2019

Weaver told NowThis the team’s sportsmanship makes Austin feel like the MVP. “I just want his coach Mike Newlon and his teammates to be recognized for what they have done for Austin,” she said.

“It was a very emotional moment,” Weaver added. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or smile. Austin makes me proud every day.”