Both of our senators obviously don't quite understand the situation. Our president has declared a national emergency at our southern border to protect U.S. citizens from the ongoing invasion of our country by foreign citizens.

They themselves (Congress) gave presidents the authority to declare national emergencies more than 40 years ago and it has been used 59 times since then. Apparently our senators don't know that. If they think emergency declarations by presidents shouldn't be allowed, they should do their jobs and change the law that allows it.

Why they would choose now to vote with Democrats against President Trump on border security baffles me. Our president is doing all he can to secure our border. Democrats want open borders and our senators voted with the Democrats.

Ron Paxton

Perry, Box Elder County