SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t worry, “When Calls the Heart” fans. Lori Loughlin’s college scandal won’t destroy the show.

Deadline reports that the Hallmark Channel confirmed the series won’t be canceled even though Loughlin, who had a starring role on the show, has been wrapped up in controversy over a college bribery scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid more than $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters picked as recruits for the University of Southern California’s crew team, even though they’ve never participated in crew, according to The Associated Press.

The channel posted on Instagram that the series won’t end. It will go under hiatus.

"Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon,” the post said.

Crown Media, which owns Hallmark, previously said it has stopped production for the time being, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, said in a statement sent to Variety. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production.”

Tonight: “When Calls the Heart” won’t air on Hallmark either as the producers figure out “creative solutions” for Loughlin’s character, Abigail Stanton, who was mayor of the town, according to Deadline. A source told Deadline the show is unsure of how to handle the already-filmed episodes that include Loughlin.

More: There are unconfirmed reports that Netflix’s “Fuller House” will also drop Loughlin from any future episodes.