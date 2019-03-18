SALT LAKE CITY — BYUtv has unveiled a new logo as the network takes on a new direction.

The station released the new logo on Monday morning.

A bunch of amazing shows aren't the only new things we've got this week! Say hello to our new logo! #BYUtv #Together pic.twitter.com/Vyb7WcVbsd — BYUtv (@byutv) March 18, 2019

The channels Twitter account said, “A bunch of amazing shows aren't the only new things we've got this week! Say hello to our new logo!”

The channel announced back in February a “vibrant new branding” that reflects “the fresh direction of the network: to be the family entertainment brand that young people want, parents trust and which families enjoy together.”

"We believe in the power of family and in creating an environment that encourages kids and their parents to spend time together," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv, in a statement. "Our new brand recognizes the connection that can be created as we come together not just as families, but also as communities and humanity."

The new BYUtv branding came in partnership with Troika, an entertainment brand consultancy, which previously worked with Netflix, The CW, Disney and Nickelodeon before for new branding.

"We have created a variety of purposeful and engaging programming — everything from comedy and feel good to adventure and competition — all of which can be enjoyed in a co-viewing experience," said Jeff Olsen, creative director of BYUtv. "Our new tagline, 'together,' embraces unity and connection without defining what that might look like for individuals and families. We have a new look, new messaging and new programming that truly manifests in inspiring, audacious and vibrant content."

BYUtv announced a new lineup of shows for its spring season in February. The new shows included: