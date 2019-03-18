Those who donated blood received four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for a game during the Bees' opening homestand against Fresno and Sacramento April 9 through 15. ARUP Blood Services, which provides blood to more than 7,000 patients each year, is the sole blood provider to University Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children. Along with the blood drive, the ballpark's box office opened for the 2019 season allowing fans to purchase single-game tickets in person or exchange vouchers for upcoming games.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.