Spoiler alert.

The Twitter account of Blake DuDonis spotted that the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was accidentally revealed Monday afternoon on ESPNU.

In what can only be described as remarkable, the #NCAAW bracket was just on ESPNU by mistaken. I’ve managed to grab three sections of it if anyone else wants to help fill it out.



Spoiler: UCF & Tennessee are IN pic.twitter.com/xzpKpGpjdT — Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) March 18, 2019

That bracket has the BYU women would be a No. 7 seed and would play No. 10 Auburn in Stanford, California, on Saturday.

The winner of that game would play the winner of the Stanford-UC Davis game.

ESPN released a statement admitting to broadcasting the bracket hours before the official broadcast.

ESPN Statement Regarding the NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket https://t.co/NpWbMoDCV2 pic.twitter.com/zffGXI6BTx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 18, 2019

Here's what DuDonis, who is broadcaster and women's basketball scout for Blue Star Basketball, constructed a full bracket based on what he recorded.

Here is your #NCAAW bracket in its entirety pic.twitter.com/5KtmekGvR4 — Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) March 18, 2019

The NCAA selection show will be broadcasted on ESPN at 5 p.m.