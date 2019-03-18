Via Twitter, [@**BlakeDuDonis**](https://twitter.com/BlakeDuDonis)
The Twitter account of Blake DuDonis spotted that the women's NCAA Tournament bracket was accidentally revealed Monday afternoon on ESPNU.

That bracket has the BYU women would be a No. 7 seed and would play No. 10 Auburn in Stanford, California, on Saturday.

The winner of that game would play the winner of the Stanford-UC Davis game.

ESPN released a statement admitting to broadcasting the bracket hours before the official broadcast.

Here's what DuDonis, who is broadcaster and women's basketball scout for Blue Star Basketball, constructed a full bracket based on what he recorded.

The NCAA selection show will be broadcasted on ESPN at 5 p.m.

