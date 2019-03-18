WEST VALLEY CITY — One man is dead following an industrial accident in West Valley City on Monday.

According to West Valley police, a man was offloading materials at Warner Truck Centers, 2300 South and 5400 West, when "the materials fell pinning the person."

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was killed. In addition to police, representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also investigate the incident, according to police.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.