LEHI — A woman who smashed into the back of another car stopped at a traffic light, causing significant injuries to at least two children, had several prescription medications in her system, according to newly released court documents.

On June 1, 2018, a Ford F-250 pickup truck crashed into the back of a Honda Odyssey stopped at the intersection of 1700 West and Pioneer Crossing in Lehi. A woman and her three young children were injured, according to police.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, "each suffered serious bodily injury to include head trauma with coma and hemorrhage … and traumatic brain injury," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

According to the warrant, toxicology test results for blood drawn from the 38-year-old woman driving the pickup showed the presence of oxycodone, carisoprodol — a depressant and muscle relaxant — and meprobamate — a tranquilizer — in her system at the time of the crash.

"In addition, three witnesses at the scene described the Ford truck … as appearing to not brake at all prior to the collision, even though other traffic at the intersection was stopped. It is believed the presence of or combination of these three CNS depressant caused or may have contributed to a lack of reaction or increased reaction time … leading to and/or contributing to the severity of the accident and significant injury to both children."

As of Monday, the woman, who the Deseret News is choosing not to name at this time, had not been arrested and no charges filed.

Court records show the woman took a plea in abeyance in 2015 to attempting to falsely obtain prescription medication, according to charging documents. Her guilty pleas were held in abeyance for a year, after which time the charges were dismissed.