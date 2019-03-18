SALT LAKE CITY — Toxic wastewater from the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout will reach the confluence of the San Juan and Animas rivers in New Mexico on Tuesday before it meanders into Utah over the next several days.

Water quality scientists from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Geological Survey are waiting on expedited testing results from water samples collected from four locations that include Mexican Hat, Montezuma Creek and Sand Island near Bluff.

Those will be compared to water samples taken in the days to come to determine the extent of contamination from 800,000 gallons of acidic mine wastewater that escaped from a treatment plant into Cement Creek.

KSL-TV Waste water contaminated with heavy metals flows from the abandoned Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 2015. On Aug. 5, 2015, an accidental release at the EPA-controlled cleanup site caused millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into the Animas River, which empties into the San Juan River and Lake Powell.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an extreme snowstorm March 14 knocked out power at the Interim Water Treatment Plant at the Bonita Peak Superfund site in Gladstone, Colorado.

A backup generator powered a pump that was diverting water from the Gold King Mine into treatment ponds ran for 20 hours before it ran out of fuel and shut down. At that point, the diverted water began to flow into Cement Creek and into the Animas River. It will eventually reach the San Juan River and flow into Lake Powell.

The mine is discharging approximately 300 gallons per minute of acid mine waste into Cement Creek. It is expected that teams will not be able to restore operations to normal until the snow is cleared away enough to reach the treatment plant, but power was restored at the treatment plant on Saturday.

The plant was built a month after the blowout.

An EPA-contracted work crew breached the Gold King Mine, sending a release of three million gallons of metals laden mustard-colored sludge into the Animus River near Silverton, Colorado. From there, the sludge — filled with lead and arsenic — spread out into a plume that sparked an intense response by states. The spill contaminated the San Juan River after it entered Utah and ended at Lake Powell, where the full impact of the sediment deposited is being evaluated.

In response to the lawsuits, Justice Department attorneys argued that the EPA had immunity from the spill, which New Mexico and other critics insist has been minimized by the federal agency in terms of the environmental impact and duration of the remediation.

The spill required Utah water quality scientists to return to the San Juan River in 2016 to monitor how much metals-laden sediment might be churned up with spring runoff.

Congress passed legislation that directs up to $4 million to be paid to states and tribes and other entities for longtime monitoring of impacted waterways. The law went into effect in 2016.