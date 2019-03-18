SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old Iowa boy died Sunday after falling while free climbing in a popular area of Snow Canyon State Park.

Elijah Baldwin of Farragut, Iowa, is believed to have fallen 75 to 100 feet while scaling rock cliffs in the Pioneer Names area without the use of climbing gear or protective equipment, according to a spokesman with Utah State Parks. Elijah was visiting the park with his mother and other family members.

"Our sympathies go out to his family at this very difficult time. Utah State Parks encourages visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the wonderful natural environment present in our parks. We also encourage them to take necessary precautions and to be familiar with their surroundings to help ensure a safe and enjoyable outing," park officials said in a prepared statement.