WASHINGTON D.C. — An emotional Rudy Gobert said he felt disrespected by the All-Star snub in February, but now the Utah Jazz center is receiving the recognition he has worked so hard for.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards, the NBA announced that Gobert was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time of his career.

Ironically, Washington’s Bradley Beal was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, which prompted the Wizards Twitter account to tweet, “hey @utahjazz, Player of the Week party at our place tonight?”

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year led Utah to a 3-1 record for games played from March 11-17, while averaging 16.5 points on 69.4 percent from the field along with 15.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Despite feeling sick and vomiting in the locker room after Saturday’s win versus Brooklyn, he put up a week-high 23 points with 17 boards and three blocks to beat the Nets, 114-98.

For the season, Gobert is posting a career-best 15.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting a league-best 65.3 percent from the field.

No player since Artis Gilmore in 1981-82 has averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks on better than 65 percent from the field but Gobet is on track to match that feat.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was also named Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season.