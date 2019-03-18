SALT LAKE CITY — Evelyn Cormier, who won the reality TV show “90 Day Fiance,” is now trying to win “American Idol.” And she may have a good shot.

Cormier’s audition for “American Idol” aired Sunday night. She successfully passed the first test and will perform in Hollywood in the next round of the show.

And Katy Perry gave her a pretty big compliment as well.

Cormier performed “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak and received praise from all three judges — Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — thereafter. All the judges said Cormier reminded them of actress Rachel McAdams.

Watch the scene below.

Perry said Cormier was “literally one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in my life.”

She added, "Evelyn, pick the right songs. You are my favorite voice."

Similarly, Richie praised Cormier as well, according to E! News.

"You have a sound that's yours," Richie said. "I love the air. I don't know what you're doing, but whatever it is it's an absolutely amazing identity."

He added, "I'm thrilled that we have you. (Your voice) is something that we want to showcase. It's something that we want to show off."

Context: The reality TV winner posted on Instagram recently that she would be trying her hand on the show. She has a new EP called “Ghost” on the way with a few more singles.