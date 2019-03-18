SALT LAKE CITY — Utah GOP Chairman Rob Anderson is reaching outMonday to the state's Republicans after he said party officials changed the rules to make it easier to oust him.

In a long post to the Utah Republican Party Facebook page, Anderson said the ramifications of the party's State Central Committee action last Saturday "will cause immeasurable detriment to the party going forward."

What he said was a vote to lower the threshold for the party's governing committee to remove a chairman from 60 percent of the all 187 members to just 27 of them followed findings from an investigation into how Anderson handled a controversy.

It stemmed from an attempt last year by opponents of SB54, the 2014 law allowing candidates to bypass the party's traditional caucus and convention system, to bar some Republicans from gathering voter signatures to get on a primary ballot.

Anderson did not submit that bylaw to Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who oversees state elections, saying it violated the party's constitution, Utah state law and potentially the U.S. Constitution.

In his Facebook post, Anderson said the effort "would have stripped the party membership of some (but not all) GOP candidates" and "was ostensibly designed to create a new legal standoff with the hope of launching another lawsuit."

The faction of the state party behind the legal battle over SB54 were handed a blow recently when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear their challenges to losses in federal district court in Utah and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

Anderson said when he served as a U.S. Air Force pilot, "I never followed, nor would have followed, an illegal order. I would not, and will not, do so now," saying that the party's "governing documents provide for the nullification of illegal language."

He asks in his post that Republicans "unite and elect leadership that will uphold the Rule of Law. The same Rule of Law that our party espouses. The choice is clear: unity and order versus anarchy and division."

Candidates for party chairman have until April 5 to declare if they're running to lead the Utah GOP over the next two years. The decision will be made at the party's annual convention in May.

Anderson said he now may seek a second term.

"I was leaning not to do it," the party chairman told the Deseret News. "But (because of) this personal attack and the need to properly represent our Republican majority, I'm fired up."