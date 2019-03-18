SALT LAKE CITY — Haloti Ngata just announced that he will retire on top.

Of a mountain, that is.

The former Highland High standout announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram on Monday morning.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," he wrote. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way."

After excelling at the University of Oregon, the Baltimore Ravens selected him No. 12 overall in the 2006 draft. Ngata went on to be one of the most respected interior defensive linemen in the league, being named to five Pro Bowls.

Ngata won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012. He also played stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it," Ngata said.