SALT LAKE CITY — The 2019 Salt Lake City mayor's race is expected to be a crowded one — but now it won't include the mayor herself.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Monday — just weeks after she announced her bid for re-election — withdrew from the race, citing a "private" and "serious and complex family situation" and her office duties.

"My commitment to my family and my role as mayor must be my top priorities over being a candidate," Biskupski said in a news release issued Monday.

Biskupski and her wife, Betty Iverson, are expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday in front of her office.

Biskupski did not offer details on the situation facing her family, but said, "Recently my wife Betty and I have been faced with a serious and complex family situation that requires our attention."

"As parents, we have and will always put the needs of our children first," Biskupski said. "With that as our compass, we have made a decision for our family which will require an all-hands-on deck approach. As this is a private issue involving our children, that is all I want to say on the matter and I appreciate your respect of our privacy.

"For this reason, I have come to the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2019 Salt Lake City mayor’s race," Biskupski said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.