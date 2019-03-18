SALT LAKE CITY — Cyclone Idai recently ripped through several southern Africa countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, CNN reports.

The cyclone reportedly killed more than 150 people within the three countries, according to the International Federation of Red Cross. The organization warned the death toll could rise after a full assessment of the destruction is conducted.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said the death toll may top 1,000, according to The Associated Press.

Beira, a city in central Mozambique, reportedly suffered “massive and horrifying” damage from the storm.

"The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous," said Jamie LeSueur, who is leading IFRC's assessment team, in an IRFC statement. "Almost everything is destroyed. Communication lines have been completely cut, and roads have been destroyed. Some affected communities are not accessible.”

“Beira has been severely battered,” LeSueur added.

We’ve collected a number of photos and videos from the cyclone to show you what the widespread damage looks like.

"Almost everything has been affected by the calamity," the governor of Mozambique's Sofala province has said.



Cyclone Idai brought devastation to Mozambique's city of Beria, killing at least 150 people across southern Africa.#CycloneIdai updates ➡️: https://t.co/aXbpeByOxR pic.twitter.com/1QV4wbSjkf — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) March 18, 2019

Cyclone Idai Climate Chaos Update: "Massive and horrifying" impact on Beira City in Mozambique says Red Cross: 68 deaths in Mozambique plus 80 in Zimbabwe, 122 in Malawi



"People have been rescued from trees, homes have been destroyed and roofs were ripped off concrete buildings" pic.twitter.com/EiGXCWwBRF — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) March 18, 2019

JUST IN: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi says the death toll for #CycloneIdai may be more than 1,000 https://t.co/mdNWnO96ZP pic.twitter.com/EWnRlVVVSC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 18, 2019

More photographs of Cyclone Idai destruction pic.twitter.com/jcqcgbJXAo — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) March 18, 2019

Climate Chaos: "Worst Case Scenario" cyclone slams Mozambique, Malawi

- Death toll exceeds 100, rising

- 80,000 displaced

- Landfall early today with winds of 175 km/h per hour and gusts of 213 km/h

- 1,583 km of roads damaged, 11 bridges destroyed#CycloneIdai #Floods pic.twitter.com/2mOLN8UyAz — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) March 15, 2019

By the numbers: The IRFC said it has already shared 340,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund for the response effort to more than 7,500 people. The team may need more resources to help with shelter, health, water and sanitation.