SALT LAKE CITY — Cyclone Idai recently ripped through several southern Africa countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, CNN reports.
The cyclone reportedly killed more than 150 people within the three countries, according to the International Federation of Red Cross. The organization warned the death toll could rise after a full assessment of the destruction is conducted.
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said the death toll may top 1,000, according to The Associated Press.
Beira, a city in central Mozambique, reportedly suffered "massive and horrifying" damage from the storm.
"The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous," said Jamie LeSueur, who is leading IFRC's assessment team, in an IRFC statement. "Almost everything is destroyed. Communication lines have been completely cut, and roads have been destroyed. Some affected communities are not accessible.”
“Beira has been severely battered,” LeSueur added.
We’ve collected a number of photos and videos from the cyclone to show you what the widespread damage looks like.
By the numbers: The IRFC said it has already shared 340,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund for the response effort to more than 7,500 people. The team may need more resources to help with shelter, health, water and sanitation.