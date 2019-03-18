Russell Westbrook will need to be careful with officials for the rest of the season.

The former NBA MVP received his 16th technical foul of the season for slamming his body into Klay Thompson during a 110-88 loss to Golden State on Saturday, and it triggered an automatic one-game suspension.

Westbrook gets a frustration tech because Klay locked him up 🔒😈 pic.twitter.com/WdxoFts85C — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) March 17, 2019

After 16 technicals during a season, any NBA coach or player is suspended without pay for the next game, and so Westbrook will miss tonight's game against Miami. And for the rest of the season, every time he receives two more technicals, he will be hit with another one-game suspension without pay.

Russ wasn't interested in the questions about his 16th technical, which will result in a one game suspension 😳



(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/JQvOl8cS4h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 17, 2019

Westbrook was fined $25,000 last week for threatening two Utah Jazz fans. After an investigation by the Jazz, the fan who exchanged words with Westbrook received a permanent ban from Vivint Arena for directing excessive and derogatory verbal abuse toward the Thunder player. Several Jazz players came to his defense, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz are not scheduled to play Oklahoma City this season, but could meet in the playoffs. OKC is in fifth place in the Western Conference after losing two straight games. Utah is 1.5 games behind the Thunder in seventh place.