SALT LAKE CITY — Video of a Melbourne teenager went viral last weekend after he smashed an egg on the head of Queensland Sen. Fraser Anning during a live press conference.

In footage of the incident, Will Connolly, 17, can be seen filming himself egging the back of Anning’s head. Anning then turns and strikes Connolly in the face twice before he and Connolly are restrained by bystanders.

Anning drew outrage this weekend after blaming the Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead on the island country’s immigration policies, according to The New York Times.

In a statement released March 15, Anning condemned the actions of the gunman, then said, “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.

“Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.”

Social media reacted to the incident.

The teen’s egging incident has since been memorialized by Melbourne artists.

The actions of “Eggboy” have been honoured in true Melbourne fashion.. Overnight, a street artist has painted a mural of the teenager egging @fraser_anning @10NewsFirstMelb @10Daily #eggboyَ pic.twitter.com/x6f5uhH7PP — Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) March 18, 2019

A GoFundMe was also created for the teen’s legal fees and has since earned over $52,000. According to the platform, “EggBoi (Will) plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.”