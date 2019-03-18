SALT LAKE CITY — A routine traffic stop in Morgan County over the weekend resulted in a large marijuana bust.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a pickup truck on I-84 for allegedly following another vehicle too closely and failing to properly signal while changing lanes. While asking for the driver's license and registration, the trooper could smell marijuana, according to charging documents filed in 2nd District Court.

"I then asked him how much marijuana was in the vehicle. He hesitated at first, but then stated the female had a small amount of marijuana because she has cancer," the charges state.

But when the woman passenger was questioned separately, she told the trooper she did not have a medical marijuana card.

When the trooper searched the truck, "I located 118 (approximately one pound each) vacuum sealed packages of raw marijuana in the bed," the charges state. "I also located several sacks with miscellaneous mylar bags and plastic containers with raw marijuana and THC oil."

A loaded handgun was also discovered in the center console.

James Roger McCollum, 59, of Lane Ozark, Missouri, was charged Monday with possession of 100 pounds or more of marijuana, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Joyce Ann Pressnell, 59, of Lane Ozark, Missouri was charged with possession of 100 pounds or more of marijuana, a second-degree felony, drug possession, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Pressnell had a North Carolina driver's license in her possession when she was arrested, the charges state.