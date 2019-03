Here’s a rundown of the top 15 boys and girls track & field performances in 32 events for the 2019 season after the first busy weekend of the track season last week.

With major meets this week and Davis, Lone Peak, Pine View and Carbon, expect some outstanding performances this week across the state.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at [email protected].

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.81 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (3/12 at Emery)

11.09 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.30 — Ian Dunford, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

11.31 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.34 — Jaedin Johnson, Jordan, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.43 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

11.43 — Tyler Walden, Dixie, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.45 — Sherm Jensen, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.45 — Ethan Canfield, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

11.46 — Tanner Rogers, Salem Hills, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.48 — Ben Butandu, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.48 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.49 — Kaden Davis, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.51 — Derek Brailsford, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11.53 — William Prettyman, East, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

21.87 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (3/12 at Emery)

22.44 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.85 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

22.92 — Sherm Jensen, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.94 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.98 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

23.14 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View

)23.21 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

23.37 — Kasey Hong, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

23.40 — Brock Fabrizio, Alta, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

23.50 — Luke Christensen, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

23.52 — Ian Dunford, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

23.63 — Taylor Heiner, Provo, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

23.65 — Derek Brailsford, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

23.70 — Kobe Wolfgramm, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record was 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters

50.37 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

51.11 — Tanner Rogers, Salem Hills, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

51.59 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

51.85 — Brit Dunnell, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

51.93 — Derek Brailsford, Amerian Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

51.92 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Sr. (3/12 at Emery)

51.96 — Gavin Ward, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.43 — Matt Masias, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

52.56 — Tyler Oustrich, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

52.67 — Ty Chisholm, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.80 — Austin Klingler, West Jordan, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.84 — Brett Carlson, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.88 — Hunter Carter, Beaver, So. (3/16 at Kanab)

53.04 — Jared Crockett, Alta, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

53.05 — Kasey Hong, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:58.21 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:59.01 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:59.27 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:01.09 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:01.66 — Brandon Morgan, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:02.09 — Carson Finch, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:02.64 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:03.44 — Landon Edwards, West Jordan, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:03.81 — Tim Bryan, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:03.91 — Spencer Standing, Mountain View, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:04.35 — Ashton Hysell, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:04.43 — Spencer Anderson, Ogden, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:04.65 — Hunter Jones, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:05.38 — Dylan Rawlings, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:05.61 — Asa Bell, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:26.65 — Tanner Rogers, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:27.55 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:29.10 — Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:29.51 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:29.54 — Jackson Dymond, Olympus, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:29.96 — Mark Boye, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:31.19 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:31.46 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:32.37 — Taylor Knight, Orem, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:32.56 — Joey Nokes, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:33.97 — Carson Finch, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:34.54 — Caleb Johnson, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:34.55 — Matthew Thatcher, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:34.73 — Aaron Steed, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:34.88 — Jake Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:25.82 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:36.11 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:43.54 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:52.41 — Carson Clinger, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:53.01 — Kayden Harmon, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:54.20 — Julien Canales, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:54.28 — Christopher Allred, Ogden, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:56.53 — Nate Spencer, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:58.43 — Nathan Hess, American Fork, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:58.65 — Cooper Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

10:00.30 — Alexander Rowland, Alta, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

10:00.63 — Dallin Rummler, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

10:03.89 — Eric Christen, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

10:08.93 — Braden Meyers, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

10:10.76 — Kooper Dibb, American Fork, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

15.32 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.81 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.81 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.82 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.05 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.14 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.29 — Chandler Twitchell, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.32 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Sr. (3/16 at Kanab)

16.40 — Isaac Fillmore, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.68 — Josh Blauer, Manti, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

16.84 — Josh Beckwith, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.92 — Treven Brazier, Emery, So. (3/12 at Emery)

16.95 — Isaiah Tauai, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

17.04 — Jakobi Butler, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17.05 — Austin Russon, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

40.68 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.80 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Sr. (3/16 at Kanab)

41.10 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

41.45 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

41.62 — Jacob Moore, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

42.12 — Jaymen Brough, Delta, Sr. (3/16 at Millard)

42.31 — Jonathan Roundy, Dixie, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

42.95 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

43.26 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

43.50 — Cale Allred, Emery, Sr. (3/12 at Emery)

43.72 — Jacob Dabb, Orem, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

43.73 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

43.86 — Isaiah Tauai, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

44.25 — Shem Frandsen, Timpview, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

44.60 — Austin Russon, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

43.84 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44.21 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

44.34 — American Fork (3/16 at Mountain View)

45.03 — Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

45.30 — Snow Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.32 — Mountain View (3/16 at Mountain View)

45.39 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.50 — Murray (3/16 at Mountain View)

45.52 — Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

45.68 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.76 — Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

45.79 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

46.01 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

46.14 — West (3/16 at Mountain View)

46.29 — Spanish Fork (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:32.28 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:33.60 — West Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:33.62 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:33.67 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:37.80 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:38.65 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:39.56 — Orem (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:40.18 — Olympus (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:41.13 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:41.89 — Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:42.46 — West (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:44.13 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:44.55 — Carbon (3/16 at Millard)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:50.40 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:51.37 — Spanish Fork (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:51.65 — Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:53.20 — Olympus (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:54.01 — Bonneville (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:59.00 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

3:59.98 — West (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:03.00 — Millard (3/16 at Millard)

4:05.36 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:06.50 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:07.71 — Grand (3/9 at Grand)

4:08.61 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’04 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’03 — Adam Bunker, Monticello, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

6’02 — Ammon Smith, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

6’01 — Derek Ray, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’00 — Michael Pearson, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’00 — Ian Lambert, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

6’00 — Rafael Erickson, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

6’00 — Owen Tenney, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’11.75 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

21’00.00 — Charlie Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

20’08.00 — Abraham Williams, West, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

20’04.25 — Derek Ray, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

20’02.50 — Kale Wakley, Jordan, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

20’01.75 — Jake Pedersen, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

20’01.00 — Carson Frame, Carbon, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

20’00.00 — Trey Brough, Delta, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

19’10.50 — Jaylon Ford, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

19’10.50 — Carson Frame, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

19’10.00 — Ian Dunford, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

19’08.00 — Anthony Warren, West Jordan, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

19’07.00 — Dane Durante, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

19’06.50 — Isaiah Kimball, West Jordan, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

19’05.50 — Kaden Gale, Parowan, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

52’02.00 — Trey Anderson, Lehi, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

51’00.00 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

48’02.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

47’11.50 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

47’10.00 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

46’05.00 — Sam Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

46’02.50 — Jex Ashton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

45’06.00 — Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45’03.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45’02.00 — Drew Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44’03.00 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44’02.50 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

42’05.00 — Johnathon Mendoza, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

41’10.00 — Levi Johansen, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

41’06.00 — Milo Jenkins, East, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

157’05 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

153’09 — Macmillion Aloisio, Timpview, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

149’00 — Peyton Williams, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

146’04 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

146’01 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

144’04 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

138’01 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

137’09 — Nicholas Fiame, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

136’09 — Viliami Talakai, West, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

134’05 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

131’05 — Jex Ashton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

130’00 — Sam Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

184’06.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

174.10.00 — Josh Tafny, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

169’11.00 — Cody Canard, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

165’10.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

164’03.00 — Mason Iverson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

164’01.00 — Brinton Paulson, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

162’09.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

160’10.00 — Viliami Talakai, West, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

160’04.00 — Cale Allred, Emery, Sr. (3/12 at Emery)

159’07.00 — Spencer Jolley, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

155’01.00 — Brody Monson, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

154’02.00 — Koby Parry, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

152’03.00 — Nathan Tarter, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.85 — Jordyn Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.87 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

13.02 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

12.97 — Emma Reeves, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

12.97 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.02 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.05 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.06 — Isabelle Hightower, North Sanpete, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

13.11 — Mia Echohawk, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.12 — Hailey Anderson, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

13.24 — Amy Frank, Highland, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.29 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.32 — Calli Adamson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

13.33 — Kiki Stewart, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.34 — Grace Dalton, Park City, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

25.92 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.36 — Emma Reeves, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

26.41 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.46 — Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

26.47 — Kaitlyn Esquivel, Park City, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

26.62 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

26.69 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.77 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

26.83 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

27.04 — Rachel Myers, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

27.11 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

27.33 — Savannah Nielson, Delta, So. (3/16 at Millard)

27.58 — Kyla Allan, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

27.64 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

27.76 — Lizzie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Fr. (3/16 at Millard)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

57.16 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

57.88 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.79 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.85 — Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:00.28 — Jade Wimmer, Gunnison, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

1:00.74 — Willa Gibson, West, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:00.81 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

1:01.14 — Rachel Myers, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:01.21 — Ashley Rookstool, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:01.99 — Rachel Edwards, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:02.27 — Ashlyn Belliston, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:02.39 — Lizzie Carlin, Rowland Hall, Fr. (3/16 at Millard)

1:03.06 — Hailey Anderson, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

1:03.07 — Kate Kelly, Millard, So. (3/16 at Millard)

1:03.15 — Leah Rickenbach, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters

2:20.24 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:20.54 — Liza Sybrowsky, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:22.35 — Trinity Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:22.59 — Kaysie Klemic, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:23.46 — Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:23.77 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:24.29 — Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:25.77 — Elizabeth Wilcox, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:26.91 — Monet Winger, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:26.99 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:27.59 — Sarah Merrill, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:28.44 — Taylia Norris, Panguitch, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:28.83 — Audrey Camp, Millard, So. (3/16 at Millard)

2:28.91 — Klaire Kovar, Park City, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:29.64 — Laura Lundahl, Brighton, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

5:00.51 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:14.29 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:17.89 — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

5:23.12 — Chloe Kockler, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:23.25 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:23.30 — Ruy Ludlow, Dixie, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:24.48 — Gwen Sepp, Dixie, So (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:24.84 — Mackenzie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:26.15 — Mya McKown, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:26.79 — Madison Seegmiller, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

5:27.06 — Hazel Baird, American Fork, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:27.11 — Kelsi Lindley, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:27.32 — Summer Lundberg, Timpview, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:27.71 — Eliza Mason, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5:28.58 — Makenzi Smith, Mountain View, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

11:14.41 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:19.35 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:25.22 — Liza Sybrowsky, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:28.11 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:30.90 — Jessica Hill, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:31.21 — Gwen Sepp, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:32.95 — Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:34.53 — Rylee Holt, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:34.60 — Madi Hafen, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:38.05 — Kelsi Lindley, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:40.77 — Hallie Kemp, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:41.70 — Caroline Rupper, Brighton, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:44.53 — Hailey Hess, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:45.33 — Jaroldeen Oveson, Timpview, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:50.30 — Ashley Faragher, Mountain View, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

15.40 — Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.54 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.67 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.89 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.10 — Savannah Nielson, Delta, So. (3/16 at Millard)

16.12 — Alee Richards, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

16.14 — Annika Manwaring, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

16.34 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.47 — Hannah Lindsey, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16.58 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (3/12 at Emery)

16.64 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17.14 — Jessi Mangum, Spanish Fork, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17.29 — Kelsey Parcell, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17.54 — Adelaide Johnson, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17.62 — Bailey Brandt, Brighton, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

46.02 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

46.66 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

46.81 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/16 at Millard)

46.86 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

46.88 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

47.46 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

47.50 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

47.65 — Jessi Mangum, Spanish Fork, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

48.38 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (3/12 at Emery)

48.59 — Alee Richards, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

49.23 — Kimberley Harper, Skyridge, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

49.76 — Makenzie Woolley, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.92 — Mckenna Johnson, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

50.15 — Charity Clark, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

50.36 — Bailey Brandt, Brighton, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

50.54 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.64 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

51.05 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.22 — Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

52.26 — Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

52.30 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

52.58 — American Fork (3/16 at Mountain View)

53.57 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.65 — East (3/16 at Mountain View)

53.72 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.84 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

54.07 — West Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

54.11 — Milford (3/16 at Kanab)

54.13 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.47 — Carbon (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4:03.71 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:13.61 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:14.93 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:15.67 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:16.57 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:18.16 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

4:19.88 — Brighton (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:21.30 — Olympus (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:22.78 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:27.05 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:28.29 — Orem (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:29.77 — West (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:31.41 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:35.86 — West Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:18.20 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:20.55 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:32.77 — Hurricane (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:33.50 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:35.25 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:48.83 — Olympus (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:49.78 — Orem (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:57.62 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:58.30 — Grand (3/9 at Grand)

4:59.38 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

4:59.56 — Richfield (3/12 at Emery)

5:00.39 — Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 3:58.53 by Spanish Fork in 2007

High jump

5’02 — Emily Parrish, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Aubrey Tasker, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — SaRiya Sims, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5’00 — Maja Biggs, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Brooke Vance, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Katie Lott, American Fork, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Leah DeHart, Salem Hills, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Danja Stafford, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’00 — Kenzie Jones, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

5’00 — Rylee Miller, Millard, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’08.75 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17’04.50 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

16’07.00 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (3/12 at Emery)

16’04.50 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

16’03.00 — Alyssa Gregory, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

16’00.00 — Hayley Payne, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

15’11.00 — Taygin DeHart, Olympus, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15’08.00 — Anna Bilic, East, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15’08.00 — Mya Rigamoto, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

15’07.00 — Rachel Gardner, Enterprise, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15’06.00 — Mckenna Johnson, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15’05.00 — Sadie McGinn, Provo, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15’05.00 — Kate Hyatt, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

15’05.00 — Adelai Moore, Murray, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15’05.00 — Lourdes Lyons, Highland, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

37’10.00 — Lili Fifita, Highland, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

36’10.50 — Veda Grtts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

34’01.00 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

34’00.00 — Lia Pili, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

33’10.50 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

33’00.00 — Talaloa Sitauti, West, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

32’11.00 — Tauatia Afoa, West Jordan, Fr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

32’10.50 — Harley Migliori, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

32’05.00 — Regina Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

32’04.00 — Danga Stafford, Mountain View, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

32’04.00 — Kambree Fullmer, Panguitch, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

31’08.00 — Agalelei Pili, Westlake (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

31’06.50 — Jodi Noyes, Carbon, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

30’07.00 — Arianna Bryner, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

29’10.00 — Myah Smith, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

112’09 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

111’11 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

110’09 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

107’05 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

100’09 — Talaloa Sitauti, West, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

99’09 — Arianna Bryner, Bonneville, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

99’03 — Nia Iketau, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

98’03 — Brinley Henrie, Delta, Sr. (3/16 at Millard)

96’05 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (3/16 at Kanab)

94’08 — Paityn Callister, Delta, So. (3/16 at Millard)

94’07 — Jaylee Roden, Canyon View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

94’06 — Keri Sawyer, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

93’09 — Marina Martin, Corner Canyon (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

92’04 — McKenzie Cox, Emery, Jr. (3/12 at Emery)

90’04 — Willow Park, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

111’01.00 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Sr. (3/12 at Emery)

109’09.00 — Hailee Oldroyd, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

109’02.00 — Marianna Molinar, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

107’09.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

104’03.00 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

104’00.00 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (3/16 at Kanab)

102’09.00 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

102’05.00 — Mataya Barney, Panguitch, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

101’08.00 — Marianna Molinar, Carbon, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

99’10.00 — Emilee Nelson, Dixie, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

99’07.00 — Kiesa Miller, Panguitch, Jr. (3/16 at Kanab)

99’06.00 — Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, Fr. (3/16 at Millard)

99’01.00 — Brinley Mason, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Millard)

98’07.00 — Shalise Flannigan, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

97’07.00 — Melinda Mafileo, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014