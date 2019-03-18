SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 18.

In a new Q&A, Arthur C. Brooks explained how a BYU briefcase made him a better person and how that applies to America’s “culture of contempt.” Read more.

Utah State earns a No. 8 seed and will face Washington in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Read more.

A California couple’s only child died in a skiing accident. Should they be able to have a grandchild by preserving his sperm? Read more.

Who’s hiring the most tech workers in Salt Lake City? The answer may surprise you. Read more.

Utah residents recently filed a lawsuit in the battle against a Tooele County development. Read more.

BYUtv’s “Dwight in Shining Armor” is pretty funny and shows good potential to be really funny. Read more.

Jay Osmond talks about writing a musical play about the Osmond family. Read more.

A look at our InDepth coverage:

What people with Down syndrome can teach us about living in the moment

The rise of white nationalism is creeping onto Utah campuses. What you need to know

'Beyond belief': How Utahns responded to the New Zealand mosque attacks

With new technology, you can watch everyone in your home. But should you?

Why faith groups are talking about our worst tech habits

A look at our most read stories:

It's not just Utah. Here's why coaches and officials say bad behavior in sports is getting worse

Why President Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome, and what they said about it

New rules about how Boy Scouts can recruit Latter-day Saints issued by church

News from the U.S. and world:

Hated and hunted | BBC News

Did Trump keep his 19 promises to insulate himself from his business? Only he knows. | USA Today

Saudi crown prince’s brutal drive to crush dissenters began before Khashoggi | The New York Times

The Christchurch shooter and the distorting power of the internet | The Ringer

Faced with an ongoing sexual-abuse crisis, what are Catholic parents to do? | The Atlantic