SALT LAKE CITY — A "Nancy Drew" series is coming to The CW, and Freddie Prinze Jr. of “Scooby Doo” and “She’s All That” fame is slated to play a leading role.
What happened: Deadline reported today that Prinze will be playing opposite Kennedy McMann in an untitled "Nancy Drew" pilot inspired by the classic novels.
- Prinze will play Nancy’s father Carson Drew, who is being billed as an attorney estranged from his daughter after his wife’s passing.
- The series will be written and produced by Noga Landau (“The Magicians”), Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl”).
About the show: The "Nancy Drew" series was first reported on in January and is said to follow Nancy the summer after she graduates from high school when a family tragedy keeps her in her home town and she gets tangled up in a murder mystery.
It isn’t the only "Nancy Drew" project on its way. In January, we reported that Ellen DeGeneres worked as producer on a "Nancy Drew" film.
- DeGeneres’ film is called “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” and follows a skateboarding Nancy as she solves her first case. The filmopened in limited release on Friday.
There is no projected release date for CW’s "Nancy Drew" series.