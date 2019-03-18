SALT LAKE CITY — A "Nancy Drew" series is coming to The CW, and Freddie Prinze Jr. of “Scooby Doo” and “She’s All That” fame is slated to play a leading role.

What happened: Deadline reported today that Prinze will be playing opposite Kennedy McMann in an untitled "Nancy Drew" pilot inspired by the classic novels.

Prinze will play Nancy’s father Carson Drew, who is being billed as an attorney estranged from his daughter after his wife’s passing.

The series will be written and produced by Noga Landau (“The Magicians”), Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl”).

About the show: The "Nancy Drew" series was first reported on in January and is said to follow Nancy the summer after she graduates from high school when a family tragedy keeps her in her home town and she gets tangled up in a murder mystery.

It isn’t the only "Nancy Drew" project on its way. In January, we reported that Ellen DeGeneres worked as producer on a "Nancy Drew" film.

DeGeneres’ film is called “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” and follows a skateboarding Nancy as she solves her first case. The filmopened in limited release on Friday.

There is no projected release date for CW’s "Nancy Drew" series.