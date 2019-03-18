MIDVALE — Two men were recovering from gunshot wounds Monday as police continued to search for one more person suspected of being involved in the shooting.

The men were shot about 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Chelsea Park Apartments, 7351 S. Catalpa St. (440 West). The victims were with two other men outside the apartments in a grassy area when a disagreement turned into a fight, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

One man pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot two 18-year-old men, she said. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. One man was shot once and the other was hit multiple times, Gray said. They were shot in the arms and legs.

After the shooting, the two suspects knocked on several apartment doors apparently hoping someone would let them in, Gray said. No one did and they ran off.

Monday, police announced that they had arrested Randon Cummings, 18, for investigation of aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators did not say whether they believed Cummings was the gunman.

Police continued to search Monday for a second man. The only information detectives had about him was that he is a white male last seen wearing a black hoodie, Gray said.

It was not immediately known what the men were arguing about or what they were doing at the time of the shooting. It was also not immediately known if any of them lived at the apartment complex.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.