SALT LAKE CITY — A new video from Star Wars Kids unveiled how many times “The Force” is uttered within the “Star Wars” franchise so far.

The answer, according to the video, is 161 times.

The video includes clips from all the “Star Wars” movies that mention "The Force." Interesting, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the only film within the franchise to not mention “The Force” at all.

Here’s a breakdown of how many times the phrase is mentioned in the movie.

“Attack of the Clones” — nine.

“Return of the Jedi” — 10.

“The Force Awakens” — 10

“The Phantom Menace” — 14

“The Last Jedi” — 14

“The Empire Strikes Back” — 16

“Revenge of the Sith” — 20

“A New Hope” — 22

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” — 46 times

Of course, the number will likely climb with “Episode IX,” which is due out in December.