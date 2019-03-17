OREM — For the third straight season, Utah Valley will play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Wolverines (24-9) host Cal State Northridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the UCCU Center. The game is free to attend.

UVU has gotten as far as the final four in the 16-team tournament in recent years. The CBI is single-elimination until the championship game, which is a best-of-three series.

While UVU's men's basketball team has already won a school-record amount of games, CSUN (13-20) stumbles into the tournament, having lost three straight.