SALT LAKE CITY — Jake Lindsey may be done playing basketball, but his career in basketball is just beginning.

The Athletic's CJ Moore recently watched the Big 12 Conference tournament with Lindsey, who is the son of Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, and he marvelled at how well the senior at Baylor sees the game.

Moore's not the only one.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to be really successful in basketball, and if he’s not a GM one day, I’d be really, really surprised,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

Lindsey recently announced his retirement from basketball after being diagnosed with the nerve condition Parsonage-Turner syndrome. Instead of playing for the Bears, he's helped his teammates with scouting reports. He teammates appreciate it, but it has been a struggle, at times, being away from the court.

“I hate losing," Lindsey said. "This year the only way to help my team is my mind and talking. When we lose, it feels like I didn’t do enough.”

Lindsey will be with his team when they take on Syracuse in an NCAA Tournament 8-9 game in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena on Thursday. After the season, The Athletic reports that he will pursue a law degree while trying to get a job in basketball.

Utahn faces Jimmer in CBA playoffs

Former Lone Peak star Justin Hamilton's Beijing Ducks are taking on former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette's Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association's playoffs.

Hamilton had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead his team to a 110-97 Game 1 victory, Jay Yeomans reports. Jimmer fought double- and triple-teams on his way to 20 points. Game 2 is Tuesday.

It wasn't all bad news for Fredette, as he was among those named to SLAM Magazine's Top 100 players to ever play college hoops in a special collector's issue.

