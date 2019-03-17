STOCKTON, Calif. — Utah State women's tennis (7-7) edged out a 4-3 win against Pacific (3-6) on Sunday afternoon at the Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center. The Aggies have now won a season-high three straight matches.

“What a great college tennis match. I have tremendous respect for Pacific and how hard they played," said head coach Sean McInerney. "We beat a team that is playing very well today on their home courts. This was a complete team win and I am so proud of how we competed and stayed composed in singles."

In doubles play, junior Hannah Jones and sophomore Alexandra Taylor won 6-2 at the second position, but the Tigers would win on courts one and three to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, freshman Sidnee Lavatai earned the Aggies their first point of the match with a 7-5, 6-3 final at the No. 6 spot. Sophomore Alexandra Pisareva won her match in straight sets, 7-6, 6-1, at the No. 1 spot. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers captured the 6-3, 7-6 victory at the No. 4 spot, while fellow freshman Annaliese County competed at the No. 5 spot, losing her first set, 3-6. However, County would go on to win in the final two sets, 6-4, 7-6 (5), clinching the match. County has now clinched in two matches this season as she previously clinched the match against Grand Canyon on Feb. 15.

USU will next head to Omaha, Nebraska, for a pair of matches against Creighton on Friday, March 22, at 5 p.m. MT and a neutral-court match against North Dakota on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. MT.

“Going 3-0 on this California road trip was huge," McInerney said. " We are starting to play Aggie Tennis. We are tough, smart and compete for every point.”

RESULTS

Utah State 4, Pacific 3

Doubles

Dohee Lee/Jacquie Tan (PAC) def. Alexandra Pisareva/Sidnee Lavatai (USU) 6-3

Hannah Jones/Alexandra Taylor (USU) def. Maya Lopez/Anneroos Nederstigt (PAC) 6-2

Karina Vyrlan/Anna Ramos Vinolas (PAC) def. Annaliese County/Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) 6-1



Singles