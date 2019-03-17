SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old Iowa boy fell to his death Sunday afternoon while climbing in Snow Canyon State Park, park officials said.

The boy, who was visiting the park with his mother and two siblings, was free climbing in the Pioneer Names area when he fell "from a significant height and died due to injuries sustained from the fall," said Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg.

The boy died at the scene, he said.

Park and Washington County emergency personnel responded to the accident, which occurred about 4:15 p.m. in what Swalberg said was a popular recreation area with established climbing routes.