For the first time in the Dave Rose era, BYU isn’t headed to a national postseason tournament, ending the Cougars' season.

The Cougars did not make both premier national postseason tournaments — the NCAA Tournament or National Invitation Tournament, as the fields were announced Sunday — after losing three of their last four games for a 19-13 record, including a lopsided loss to San Diego in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

After the NIT field was announced later Sunday, BYU released a statement from athletic director Tom Holmoe that its season is over. Two other national postseason tournament exist: the CollegeInsider.com Tournament or College Basketball Invitational, both of which require an entry fee to play.

"The primary focus of the BYU basketball programs is to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, or as a secondary option the National Invitation Tournament. With that in mind, we have determined that our men’s basketball team will not participate in the other postseason events this year," the statement said.

The Toreros made the NIT field as a No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 seed Memphis. San Diego is the lone WCC team in the NIT field, with Gonzaga and WCC Tournament winner Saint Mary's making the NCAA Tournament.

It’s been 14 years since BYU has not participated in national postseason play beyond its conference tournament. That came in 2004-05, when the Cougars went 9-21 in Steve Cleveland’s final season as head coach before Rose took over.

BYU has played in the NIT the past three years, last making the NCAA Tournament as a First Four participant in the 2014-15 season. The Cougars advanced to the NIT semifinals in 2013 and 2016.

