ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State softball team completed a sweep of its four-game Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference series against UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (18-5, 12-4 RMAC) won both ends of the RMAC twin bill, posting a 7-2 win in game one before needing extra innings to earn a 5-4 victory in game two.

Dixie State scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings of game one to build a 6-0 lead in the opener.

Dani Bartholf singled to center field to score the first run, while Kaitlyn Delange drove a sacrifice fly to center field later in the frame. Brenna Cornwall laced a two-RBI single to right-center in the bottom of the third, while Taylor Godfrey and Jessica Gonzalez each picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. The Trailblazers tacked on another insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Delange singled up the middle to extend the lead to 7-0.

UC-Colorado Springs plated two runs in the top of the sixth with an RBI double and a DSU error to push the score to the final tally of 7-2.

Cornwall and Godfrey each finished with two hits to lead DSU at the plate, while Cambrie Hazel improved to 7-2 on the season with six strikeouts in the complete-game win.

The Trailblazers broke a scoreless tie with three runs on four hits and two UCCS errors in the bottom of the fifth of game two to take a 3-0 lead. After DSU scored two unearned runs to start the inning, Bailey Gaffin plated the final run of the fifth with an RBI single to left field.

The Mountain Lions answered with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to trim the DSU lead to 3-2.

Dixie State pulled one run back in the bottom of the sixth, pushing the lead to 4-2 when Godfrey singled up the middle. But the lead wouldn’t hold.

UCCS forced extra innings with a two-out, two-RBI double to left field to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh.

The Trailblazers made sure they wouldn’t have to play more than one extra inning, retiring the UCCS side in order in the top of the eighth before winning on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth.

Delange started things off for DSU in the eighth with a single through the left side, then stole second. Kasey Crawford then walked, followed by a Godfrey single to load the bases. Gonzalez ended the game in the ensuing at-bat, placing a 2-2 pitch into shallow right field to plate the winning run.

Godfrey paced DSU at the plate in game two with a 4-for-5 performance and an RBI. Carissa Burgess (10-2) earned the win in the pitcher’s circle to become the first RMAC pitcher to break the double-digit win mark this season. Burgess struck out five UCCS batters en route to the win.

Dixie State heads back to Colorado next week for a critical RMAC four-game series against Colorado School of Mines.