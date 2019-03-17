1 of 4
Wasatch County Fire Department
HEBER CITY — A propane explosion leveled a cabin east of Heber City Sunday but no one was inside at the time, fire authorities said. The blast blew out windows of the neighboring cabin but there were no injuries.

The explosion and fire occurred in the Timber Lakes subdivision at 10970 E. Cottonwood Lane, according to Janet Carson, spokeswoman for Wasatch County Fire Department.

Following the explosion, the cabin was immediately engulfed in flames. The blast blew debris great distances, fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

