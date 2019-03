SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena will host eight teams this week for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the matchups:

In the Midwest Region:

(5) Auburn (26-9) vs. (12) New Mexico State (30-4)

(4) Kansas (25-9) vs. (13) Northeastern (23-10)

In the West Region:

(1) Gonzaga (30-4) vs. (16) Prairie View A&M OR Fairleigh Dickinson

(8) Syracuse (20-13) vs. (9) Baylor (19-13)

Tip-off times will be announced later today.

Here are the other region matchups: