LOGAN — The Aggies are back in the tournament — and with their highest ever seed.

Utah State (28-6) will play Washington (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio as a No. 8 seed. The Huskies are the No. 9. The winner of the game will likely face No. 1-seed North Carolina in the second round.

Utah State has an 5-3 all-time record against Washington. The Aggies have only played the Huskies once since 1986, a 75-61 loss in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off times will be announced later today.

USU is returning to the tournament for the first time since 2011, when it fell 73-68 to Kansas State. The Aggies have only won one game in the tournament since 1970, a 77-68 overtime victory over Ohio State in 2001.

The Aggies punched their ticket to the Big Dance by beating San Diego State 64-57 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

This is first NCAA appearance for first-year coach Craig Smith, who came to USU from South Dakota.

